MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 11/10

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, Soursop fruit plantations, solar power industry future, cannabis industry, Bernie Sanders robbed; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Digatrade Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DIGAF) CEO discussed the growth and future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency and how his company operates within the space.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTC PINK: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht detailed the company's plans for the big Las Vegas cannabis convention.

XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX) Tom Djokovich offered his take on where the solar industry is heading and how his company will maximize the opportunity.

TKO Farms, Ltd. plans to be the largest grower of organic soursop trees in the world.

