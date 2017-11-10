

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British industrial production expanded for sixth straight month in September, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in September, faster than the 0.3 percent increase seen in August, which was revised up from 0.2 percent. It was forecast to rise by 0.3 percent



Manufacturing output also advanced 0.7 percent over the month, exceeding economists' expectations for a 0.3 percent gain.



Mining and quarrying production registered a notable growth of 2.2 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production growth improved to 2.5 percent in September from 1.8 percent in August. That was above the expected increase of 1.9 percent.



Manufacturing output expanded 2.7 percent annually in September compared with a 2.4 percent growth economists had forecast.



Another report from ONS showed that construction output fell 1.6 percent in September from August, stemming from falls of 2.1 percent in repair and maintenance and 1.3 percent in all new work.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX