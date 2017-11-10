Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-10 / 11:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/quartalsberichte
English:
https://www.aap.de/investor-relations/publications/reports/quarterly-reports
2017-11-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de
End of News DGAP News Service
627831 2017-11-10
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 10, 2017 05:04 ET (10:04 GMT)
