aap Implantate AG

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly

reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-10

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/quartalsberichte

English:

https://www.aap.de/investor-relations/publications/reports/quarterly-reports



Language: English

Company: aap Implantate AG

Lorenzweg 5

12099 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.aap.de



