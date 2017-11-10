Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-10 / 11:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte English:
http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports
2017-11-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com
End of News DGAP News Service
627849 2017-11-10
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 10, 2017 05:25 ET (10:25 GMT)
