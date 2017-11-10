Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly

reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-10 / 11:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 15, 2017 German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte English:

http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports



2017-11-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany

Internet: www.wirecard.com



End of News DGAP News Service



627849 2017-11-10



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 10, 2017 05:25 ET (10:25 GMT)