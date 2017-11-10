The "Styrene Market in France: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about styrene market in France covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about styrene market in France covers:

Manufacturers capacity, production volumes

Company profiles

Consumption structure, trends

End-users segments

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about styrene market in France (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF STYRENE MARKET IN FRANCE

2. CAPACITY IN FRANCE

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2016)

3. STYRENE SUPPLY IN FRANCE

3.1. France output in 2011-2016

3.2. France production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. STYRENE MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Styrene manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. STYRENE DEMAND IN FRANCE

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2011-2016)

5.2. France demand shares in regional market and in global market (2011-2016)

6. STYRENE TRADE IN FRANCE

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN STYRENE MARKET to 2021

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Styrene output forecast to 2021

7.3. Styrene consumption forecast to 2021

8. SUPPLIERS IN FRANCE

9. STYRENE END-USERS IN FRANCE

