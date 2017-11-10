Partnership Supports the International Expansion of UK Businesses

SDL, a leader in global content creation, management, translation and delivery, has partnered with the Exporting Is GREAT campaign to provide translation services. The campaign, launched by the Department for International Trade (DIT), has been established to inspire small and mid-market UK businesses to go global.

The partnership builds on SDL's existing relationship with DIT's predecessors, UK Trade and Investment(UKTI), who facilitated the company's growth from a small UK company in Maidenhead, to a global enterprise with 55 offices in over 38 countries and 3,000 employees.

SDL will optimize DIT's capabilities to fuel global growth by working with Exporting Is GREAT to educate and guide businesses in reaching overseas customers online. SDL's Market Reach Calculator empowers businesses to discover the most effective strategy for their next export opportunity by analyzing content and translation methods to find the best ways to communicate with audiences across the globe.

DIT's Exporting is GREAT campaign, aims to inspire and support more UK companies to take their first steps towards selling overseas and to help existing exporters to grow further. DIT's digital platform great.gov.uk is a single destination for trade and investment, bringing together UK businesses, international buyers, international investors and online marketplaces.

With more than 25 years of experience, SDL will support this fantastic initiative by helping companies transform their business results through achieving nuanced digital experiences with small and growing business customers around the UK.

"We are very proud to have been chosen as the official partners of Exporting Is GREAT," said Rob Gorby, VP SMB, SDL. "In the current digital environment, it is essential that businesses not only develop and maintain a strong international presence but connect with people on a personal, local level. We look forward to seeing more businesses reach their global potential, as we grow ourselves."

Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, Rona Fairhead said, "We are delighted to renew our partnership with SDL. Today they have added yet another fantastic tool to help British businesses sell their goods and services overseas."

About Exporting Is GREAT

1. The Department for International Trade (DIT) secures UK and global prosperity by promoting and financing international trade and investment, and championing free trade. We are an international economic department, responsible for:

bringing together policy, promotion and financial expertise to break down barriers to trade and investment, and help businesses succeed

delivering a new trade policy framework for the UK as we leave the EU

promoting British trade and investment across the world

building the global appetite for British goods and services

2. There have been more than 2.4 million visits to great.gov.uk and more than 3,300 UK businesses have already registered on the government's Find a Buyer service to match UK businesses to worldwide demand.

3. The Exporting is GREAT (EIG) campaign inspires and supports UK businesses to sell their goods and services overseas. At great.gov.uk UK businesses can apply for real-time global export opportunities, access expert advice, trade services, training and events.

