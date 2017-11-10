Kryptonite 1 plc - Completion of GBP 750,000 Fundraise

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1' or the "Company')

Completion of GBP 750,000 Fundraise

Kryptonite 1 Plc is pleased to announce that the Company has raised a total of GBP 750,000 through the issue of 12,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each ("Ordinary Shares') at a price of 6 pence per share (the "Subscription'). The funds raised will be used by the Company to continue to invest in the blockchain token community.

Smaller Company Capital Limited ("SCC'), a company which is owned and controlled by Jeremy Woodgate and Rupert Williams, both Non-Executive Directors of the Company, has subscribed for 1,708,333 Ordinary Shares as part of the Subscription. As a result, SCC holds a total of 5,032,893 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.59 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 4.35 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.

In addition, Jeremy Woodgate is interested in 1,402,631 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.27 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 1.21 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.

Following the Subscription and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of Kryptonite 1 confirms that the Company has 109,599,702 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company also has 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any deferred A shares or deferred B shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 115,599,702 shares in issue which carry voting rights.

The figure of 115,599,702 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

