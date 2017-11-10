Global Shares Wins FinTech Award at Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards 2017

CORK, Ireland, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Shares - leading global provider ofshare plan administration software, share-dealing andfinancial reporting- has won the FinTech Award at the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards 2017. The Awards rank Ireland's fastest growing technology companies and are recognised as a barometer of a company's success, providing it with a hugely valued, respected and marketable, public 'badge of honour'.

Deloitte and Silicon Valley Bank partnered in the new FinTech Award Category to recognise Financial Services as key to Ireland's future growth and showcase companies who are influencing this space with their technology and innovation. Global Shares' achievement in winning the Award will not only raise its profile but also help the company to scale and evolve by providing support from both Deloitte and Silicon Valley Bank on a global scale. Part of the prize includes a trip for Global Shares to Silicon Valley, tailored to suit the company's growth trajectory and meetings with key investors, strategic partners and prospects.

Tim Houstoun, CEO of Global Shares, commented:

"Winning the Deloitte FinTech Award in association with Silicon Valley Bank is a tremendous endorsement of what Global Shares has achieved in recent years. Global Shares offers great technology supported by great people delivering excellent service in the highly specialised global share plan administration arena. We offer clients themost modern equity plan management softwarein the world as well as anexceptional online experience,unrivalled functionality and a fully customisable solution to meet their specific needs. We have experienced stellar growth across every aspect of our business over the past two years and additionally become MiFID & FINRA/SEC regulated, meaning we can now offer clients a complete one-stop solution. We are at a key point in our growth cycle and have undertaken significant restructuring &recruitment in recent months to meet the changing needs of our business. The coming years promise to be very exciting for our company and I am very proud to accept this distinguished Award on behalf of everyone on theGlobal Shares Team."

Clive Lennox, SVB Financial Group, said:

"Congratulations to Global Shares! We've been impressed with your team and technology and we look forward to hosting you in Silicon Valley next year."

Joan O'Connor, Partner, Deloitte said:

"These awards offer a glimpse into the future of the technology market and provide an excellent opportunity for businesses to highlight their achievements, future ambitions and aspirations in the global marketplace."

