Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) and Academic Collaborators Publish Preclinical Ilixadencel Mode of Action Data in Journal Oncoimmunology

10 November 2017

Immunicum AB (publ) and Academic Collaborators Publish Preclinical Ilixadencel Mode of Action Data in Journal Oncoimmunology

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced two online publications of preclinical studies investigating the mode of action of lead program ilixadencel in the prestigious scientific journal Oncoimmunology. The studies show the multiple ways in which ilixadencel, or corresponding allogeneic proinflammatory mouse dendritic cells, create an immune-priming environment. Excerpts of the in vitro study were recently presented in a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 32nd Annual Meeting http://bit.ly/2zq2eBZ (http://bit.ly/2zq2eBZ).

The publications in Oncoimmunology conducted in collaboration with Professor Magnus Essand's research group at Uppsala University, showed the following:

Ilixadencel addresses several key complementary immunological mechanisms to increase the capacity of the immune system to more efficiently recognize and destroy tumor cells.

Additional data from the cell culture studies demonstrated that ilixadencel boosts the ability of bystander dendritic cells (corresponding to the patients dendritic cells) to capture, process and present released tumor antigens leading to a subsequent activation of tumor-specific cytotoxic T-cells, which are important in the effective long-term destruction of tumor cells.

In the mouse tumor models, researchers were able to show that a local subcutaneous injection of allogeneic proinflammatory mouse dendritic cells (alloDCs) induced migration of activated host dendritic cells to the draining lymph node. Intratumoral injection of alloDCs furthermore altered the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment in these mice resulting in a pro-inflammatory milieu that led to the recruitment of NK cells and CD8+ T cells to the treated tumor.

"The new data that now has been published, show the ability of ilixadencel, and corresponding allogeneic proinflammatory mouse dendritic cells, to stimulate several very important mechanisms to induce tumor-specific immune responses," said Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer of Immunicum. "The results further underscore the impact our technology could have in modern cancer treatment regimens and is in line with the promising signs of efficacy we have seen in the clinical trials with ilixadencel."

As part of the expanded data on ilixadencel's mode of action, the two studies also investigated the novel approach Immunicum is evaluating for potential subcutaneous injection in certain types of tumor diseases. This approach is based on the same principles as for ilxadencel with the addition of Immunicum's proprietary adenovirus vector Ad5PTDf35 used for transfection of ilixadencel with genes coding for tumor-specific antigens. Using this model, the researchers could replicate the immune system priming effect seen with non-transfected ilixadencel in vitro and mouse alloDC in vivo. Additional studies are needed to investigate the benefits and the safety profile to define the capabilities of this novel approach and how it could complement Immunicum's pipeline.

Immunicum's lead program ilixadencel has been tested in over 85 patients to date. Completed Phase 1/2 studies in renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma have shown a favourble safety profile and initial signs of efficacy. There is clinical development ongoing in a Phase 2 trial in renal cell carcinoma (MERECA) as well as a Phase 1/2 study in gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

The full publications titled "Pro-inflammatory allogeneic DC's promote activation of bystander immune cells and thereby license antigen specific T-cell responses" and "Cancer vaccine based on a combination of an infection-enhanced adenoviral vector and pro-inflammatory allogeneic DCs lead to sustained antigen-specific immune responses in three melanoma models" can be accessed through the current online version of Oncoimmunology and the following link. http://bit.ly/2j9pePF (http://bit.ly/2j9pePF)

About ilixadencel

Ilixadencel cell therapy product (formerly known as INTUVAX) is an off-the-shelf cancer immune primer, developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Its active ingredient is activated allogeneic dendritic cells, derived from healthy blood donors. Intratumoral injection of these cells is expected to lead to an inflammatory response which in turn leads to tumor-specific activation of the patient's cytotoxic T-lymphocytes.

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier.





