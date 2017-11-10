

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation eased marginally in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in October, just below the 1.6 percent rise in September, which was the fastest rate since December 2012.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.9 percent annually in October and transport costs went up by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in October.



