This IT-Notice contains important information regarding termination of Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) and a new release of Q-Port, and is directed to IT staff, administrators of the CW2 and Q-Port applications as well as the end users.



As previously communicated, Nasdaq is in the process of replacing Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) with Q-Port, a next generation user interface.



On Monday the 20th of November, 2017, Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) will be discontinued. At the same time a major upgrade will be deployed for Q-Port including the new MIFID II features.



Until this date both CW2 and Q-Port will be available, Q-Port as a primary clearing system, and CW2 as a fall-back clearing system. If you have created a specific layout of views, column settings etc. (i.e. "Workspace") for your Q-Port user, please note that this will be erased in the upgrade. Your login credentials in Q-Port will however remain.



After the upgrade, from Monday the 20th of November, you can create new Workspaces according to your preferences. Next time you login with your user, the application will open the saved Workspace automatically.



Timeline - Q-Port Production environment



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date Description Now - 17th Consolidation period. Both Q-Port and CW2 available in parallel, November CW2 only to be used as a fall-back clearing system -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20th Genium INET November Release go-live. CW2 decommissioned November --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



How to get access to Q-Port Production?



If you don't have access to Q-Port yet, you are urged to gain it immediately. New Q-Port Production accounts can be requested via Member Portal (recommended option). If you don't have possibility to use Member Portal, you can fill in the Clearing Access Form for Derivativesor Commodities and send it to Member Services.



Information to Internet users: Users accessing Q-Port via internet will need to use two-factor authentication (2FA). When the new Q-Port account has been ordered and activated, internet users will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to enroll to the new 2FA solution. 2FA registration is a one-time procedure and once completed it will be possible to log in to Q-Port Production. More information regarding 2FA enrollment is provided in 2FA Installation Guide.



Note! If you already have a 2FA account e.g. for CMS Web or TRACK you can select the alternative "Connect to existing account" during the 2FA registration. Please note that you can only connect one Q-Port account in this way, additional accounts must be registered separately with a new token.



Information to Extranet users: Nasdaq Extranet users need to get their source IP whitelisted so please provide this information when ordering the access. When the Q-Port account has been activated, user accessing via Nasdaq Extranet will receive an e-mail containing the new credentials to be used.



Known Limitations



There are currently some known limitations in the Q-Port Production system. The latest list is available on our Q-Port technical webpage.



Q-Port technical webpage



For technical information regarding Q-Port, please visit our Q-Port technical webpage.



Q-Port business webpage



Information regarding functionality available in Q-Port, please visit our Q-Port business webpage.



2FA



For information regarding two-factor authentication (2FA), please visit our 2FA webpage.



Support



For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our Q-Port team: q-port.clearing@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

