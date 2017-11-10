

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $14.08 million, or $0.22 per share. This was lower than $28.20 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $482.37 million. This was up from $444.28 million last year.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $14.08 Mln. vs. $28.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -50.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.3% -Revenue (Q3): $482.37 Mln vs. $444.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%



