sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,932 Euro		+0,042
+0,86 %
WKN: A0M8JH ISIN: US98417P1057 Ticker-Symbol: 3XRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,673
4,905
13:08
4,572
4,782
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD ADR4,932+0,86 %