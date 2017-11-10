

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greta Van Susteren, the former CNN, Fox News and MSNBC host, is ready to unveil an apology app called Sorry, according to her Facebook post. The app is for users to accept or deny apologies.



The app will be available for free on the App Store this November 14.



Susteren wrote on Wednesday, 'It is an exciting project for me - mostly because it is a completely new field.'



'SNAPCHAT AND INSTAGRAM are about to get some competition!' Susteren said on the post.



According to Susteren, her first app 'Sorry' would let people send apologies to one another.



'You will get to 'accept or reject' apologies from a friend (kept private between you and your friend) or 'accept or reject' apologies of public figures which we ALL get to see and vote to accept or reject,' she said.



Susteren said her research has found that people apologize on social media more than 475,000 times a day. 'Just google the words 'sorry,' 'apologizes,' 'apology,' and see the celebrities out there and the corporations and even nations apologizing,' she noted.



Susteren said she's been working on the app for more than a year.



In her post, Susteren promised, in all caps, 'SO MANY MORE DETAILS AND FEATURES TO COME.'



She said that she came up with the APP idea when left Fox in September 2016. Earlier this year, she hosted a program on MSNBC, but was stopped after about 6 months reportedly due to poor ratings.



Recently, she has been been conducting interviews for Voice of America's VOA TV.



Meanwhile, the app is already being mocked on social media, calling it unnecessary.



