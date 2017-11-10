Quotient Clinical, the drug development services organization, announces its renaming to Quotient Sciences (Quotient), following the acquisitions of Co-Formulate, QS Pharma and SeaView Research. This new identity signifies a global footprint and an extended range of services, and symbolizes the commitment to ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for customers.

With 700 employees and five operating sites across the United States and the United Kingdom, Quotient is focused on delivering a portfolio of innovative services encompassing formulation development, clinical trial and commercial manufacturing, and clinical pharmacology.

Quotient's Translational Pharmaceutics platform integrates formulation development, real-time adaptive GMP manufacturing and clinical research, transforming the traditional industry approach of outsourcing to independent contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs). Translational Pharmaceutics is proven to accelerate development timelines and reduce overall costs.

"We are excited about the future of Quotient Sciences," said Mark Egerton, CEO, Quotient Sciences. "By integrating services typically found in disparate CDMOs and CROs, we break down barriers and support our customers to improve R&D productivity and accelerate the delivery of new medicines to patients around the world. We have a 30-year track record of service to a global customer base, including large multinational pharmaceutical companies to smaller virtual biotech organizations."

To learn more about Quotient Sciences, stop by booth #1443 for the unveiling event at the 2017 Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) at 10.30am PST on Monday 13 November, in San Diego, California. Meet Quotient's scientific leadership team and find out how Translational Pharmaceutics works to accelerate the speed of science.

