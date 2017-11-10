The "Sulfur Market in France: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about sulfur market in France covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about sulfur market in France covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about sulfur market in France (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential



Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF SULFUR MARKET IN FRANCE

2. RESERVES IN FRANCE

2.1. Deposits

3. SULFUR SUPPLY IN FRANCE

3.1. France output in 2011-2016

3.2. France production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. SULFUR DEMAND IN FRANCE

4.1. Demand structure, 2016

4.2. France consumption in 2011-2016

5. SULFUR TRADE IN FRANCE

5.1. Export (recent years)

5.2. Import (recent years)

5.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN SULFUR MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Sulfur output forecast to 2021

6.3. Sulfur consumption forecast to 2021

7. SULFUR END-USERS IN FRANCE

