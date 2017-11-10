A newly published report from the China National Renewable Center (CNREC) advises China's National Energy Administration to increase its targets for total renewable energy capacity (excluding big hydro) to 500 GW by 2020.

CNREC has released a list of recommendations regarding renewable energy deployment in China. Chief among these is advice that the target for solar PV deployment by 2020 be raised from 110 GW to 200 GW.

The report also recommends increased targets for wind (from 210 GW to 350 GW) and biomass (from 15 GW to 30 GW), and advises the NEA to cease the approval of new coal fired plants and to halve the share of coal in China's energy mix by 2030.

