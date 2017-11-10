Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 10-Nov-2017 / 12:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 10 November 2017 VTB announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders VTB Bank announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), held as an absentee vote on 9 November 2017. Shareholders have approved the following items in the agenda of the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company): 1) Reorganisation of VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) in the form of a merger of Bank VTB 24 (public joint-stock company) therewith. 2) Approval of the new version of the Charter of VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company). 3) Approval of the new version of the Regulation on VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) Management Board. Shareholders have determined and approved the following buy-out price for: - VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) ordinary registered share with the nominal value of RUB 0.01 - in the amount of 3.8 kopecks; - VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) Type 1 preference registered share with the nominal value of RUB 0.01 - in the amount of 1 kopeck; - VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) Type 2 preference registered share with the nominal value of RUB 0.1 - in the amount of 10 kopecks. Shareholders have also approved the new wording of the VTB Bank Charter and the new wording of the Regulation on VTB Bank Management Board. The results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be published within the timeframe established by law on the bank's website www.vtb.ru [1]. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 4834 End of Announcement EQS News Service 627889 10-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=abaaea6535ffffcde114e9deb5652027&application_id=627889&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 10, 2017 06:07 ET (11:07 GMT)