Acrylic Acid Report: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021

The "Acrylic Acid: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acrylic acid market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylic acid.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylic acid

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing acrylic acid capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylic acid manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of acrylic acid in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Acrylic acid market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLIC ACID PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ACRYLIC ACID MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ACRYLIC ACID WORLD MARKET



3.1. World acrylic acid capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World acrylic acid production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Acrylic acid consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Acrylic acid global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Acrylic acid prices in the world market



4. ACRYLIC ACID REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Acrylic acid European market analysis

- Countries covered:

- Belgium

- Czech Republic

- France

- Germany

- Russia



4.2. Acrylic acid Asia Pacific market analysis

- Countries included:

- China

- Indonesia

- Japan

- Malaysia

- Singapore

- South Korea



4.3. Acrylic acid North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- USA



4.4. Acrylic acid Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Mexico



4.5. Acrylic acid African market analysis

Countries examined:

- South Africa



5. ACRYLIC ACID MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Acrylic acid capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Acrylic acid consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Acrylic acid market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLIC ACID MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ACRYLIC ACID FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. ACRYLIC ACID END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfjs7n/acrylic_acid



