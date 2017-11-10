--------------------------------------------------------------------- Series RIKB 28 1115 Settlement Date 11/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,930 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.400 4.830 Total Number of Bids Received 36 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,430 Total Number of Successful Bids 7 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 7 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.400 4.830 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.460 4.830 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.400 4.830 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.431 4.830 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.460 4.830 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.850 4.900 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.231 4.850 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------