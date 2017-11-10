

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has announced a fresh round of sanctions against 10 officials of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.



Thursday, the U. S. Department of the Treasury designated ten current or former Venezuelan government officials over undermining electoral processes, media censorship, or corruption in government-administered food programs in Venezuela.



This designation follows October 15 state elections in Venezuela, which the Treasury Department said were marked by numerous irregularities that helped the ruling party unexpectedly win a majority of governorships.



In the latest effort by the Maduro regime to tighten its stranglehold on democracy, the Constituent Assembly Wednesday passed a new law designed to suppress dissenting voices.



'As the Venezuelan government continues to disregard the will of its people, our message remains clear: the United States will not stand aside while the Maduro regime continues to destroy democratic order and prosperity in Venezuela,' US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.



He warned that the US Government will maintain its 'vigorous efforts to sanction Venezuelan government officials who are complicit in Maduro's attempts to undermine democracy, violate human rights, inhibit the freedom of expression or peaceful assembly, or engage in public corruption, unless they break from Maduro's dictatorial regime.'



The officials targeted by the sanctions are: Sandra Oblitas Ruzza, the Vice President and a Rector of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE); Socorro Elizabeth Hernandez De Hernandez, a CNE Rector and a member of Venezuela's National Electoral Board; Carlos Enrique Quintero Cuevas, an Alternate Rector of the CNE and a member of Venezuela's National Electoral Board; Elvis Eduardo Hidrobo Amoroso, the Second Vice President of Venezuela's AC; Julian Isaias Rodriguez Diaz, the Venezuelan Ambassador to Italy; Ernesto Emilio Villegas Poljak, new Minister of Culture and the former Minister of Communication and Information; Jorge Elieser Marquez Monsalve, new Minister of the Office of the Presidency and the former Director General of the National Telecommunications Commission; Manuel Angel Fernandez Melendez, the President of Venezuela's National Telephone Company; Carlos Alberto Osorio Zambrano, President of Venezuela's Superior Organ of the Transport Mission; and Freddy Alirio Bernal Rosales, the Minister of Urban Agriculture who heads Venezuela's government-run food distribution program.



The State Department accused them of having committed acts of fraud, censorship, and corruption designed to silence the opposition and secure victory for regime candidates.



The Ste Department said the assets of these individuals subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.



