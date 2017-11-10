

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazil's monthly inflation accelerated less-than-expected in October, preliminary data from the statistical institute IBGE showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.42 percent from September, when it grew 0.16 percent. Economists had expected an increase of 0.48 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the CPI climbed 2.70 in October, following 2.54 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected 2.76 percent increase.



Accumulated inflation was 2.21 percent in the year-to-October, which was the lowest for the month since 1998.



