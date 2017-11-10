DUBLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cyclohexane (CX): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world cyclohexane market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for cyclohexane.



Scope of the Report:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of cyclohexane

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing cyclohexane capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on cyclohexane manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of cyclohexane in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Cyclohexane market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



DISCLAIMER



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. INTRODUCTION: CYCLOHEXANE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. CYCLOHEXANE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. CYCLOHEXANE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World cyclohexane capacity

3.2. World cyclohexane production

3.3. Cyclohexane consumption

3.4. Cyclohexane global trade

3.5. Cyclohexane prices in the world market



4. CYCLOHEXANE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



5. CYCLOHEXANE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Cyclohexane capacity and production forecast up to 2021

5.2. Cyclohexane consumption forecast up to 2021

5.3. Cyclohexane market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE CYCLOHEXANE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. CYCLOHEXANE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. CYCLOHEXANE END-USE SECTOR



