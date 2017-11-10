MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) undertakes a ground geophysical Induced Polarization survey to better define three drill targets on AU33 gold project, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec:

1. CLN goldbearing shear 2. Fold nose target 3. Robino breccia adjacent low mag

1. The CLN gold showing returned gold assays in grams/ton up to

12.55; 6.64; 4.66; 4.45; 2.01; 1.98 g/t gold

along a 135 meter shear strike in lower part of a cliff. Previous CLN sampling on upper south part of this 10 m high cliff yielded values of:

2.23; 2.56; 5.15; 12.65 g/t gold.

A value of 2.7 g/t gold was returned 425 m away along this subsidiary shear of major Chain Lake structure. See maps below.

CLN zone is quite similar to Heberto gold zone, 3 km south-southwest

(4.8 g/t gold over 8.65 m and 3.7 g/t gold over 13 m true widths).

2. Fold nose target will also be drilled, a folded mineralized magnetic tonalite horizon with quartz stringers, 8-9 km east of Heberto discovery.

Fold nose target is located up-ice of strong gold-in-till anomalies and Chain Lake structure goes straight through the fold hinge. Structures and fold hinges help to concentrate gold to produce gold enrichment such as a gold deposit.

Out of 18 till samples taken in that fold nose area, 16 returned very significant high values over 0.100 grams gold per tonne:

2.09 1.39 1.26 0.78 0.73 0.62 0.58 0.392 0.353 0.349 0.292 0.287 0.222

3. Robino magmatic hydrothermal breccia and adjacent low mag target

Robino low mag is not outcropping and IP surveys will help define disseminated sulphide targets. Robino breccia returned up to 37 g/t gold.

http://diosexplo.com/images/33C01_Topographie%20%20CLN%201_800.jpg

http://diosexplo.com/images/33C01_Topographie%20CLN.jpg

This release was reviewed by MJ Girard, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP. DIOS' Au33 property is located 55 km south of Eleonore gold mine and 15 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.

