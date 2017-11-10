

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for Sprycel or dasatinib tablets to include the treatment of children with Philadelphia chromosome-positive or Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia or CML in chronic phase or CP.



The approval for Sprycel in pediatric patients with Ph+ CML in chronic phase was granted under priority review, and the indication received orphan drug designation from the FDA.



The safety and efficacy of Sprycel in pediatric patients was evaluated in two pediatric studies of 97 patients with CP-CML: an open-label, non-randomized, dose-ranging trial (NCT00306202) and an open-label, non-randomized, single-arm trial (NCT00777036).



Among the 97 patients in the two studies, 51 patients (exclusively from the single-arm trial) had newly diagnosed CP-CML, and 46 patients (17 from the dose-ranging trial and 29 from the single-arm trial) were resistant or intolerant to previous treatment with imatinib.



As part of its commitment to children and adolescents with cancer, Bristol-Myers Squibb continues to explore pediatric applications for investigational oncology agents within its broad development program. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb supports organizations and initiatives focused on pediatric patients and their families.



