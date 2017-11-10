Shire plc: Shire presentations at ASH 2017 highlight commitment to furthering research and innovation in Hematology and Oncology

Shire presentations at ASH 2017 highlight commitment to furthering research and innovation in Hematology and Oncology

Lexington, Mass. - November 10, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the leading biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases, today announced the broad range of research it will present at the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 9-12, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Shire's presence at ASH spans its hematology and oncology franchises with 2 oral presentations and 7 poster presentations.

"Shire's commitment to fighting rare disease, particularly in hematology and oncology, is reflected in the company's strong presence at ASH, one of the world's premier medical conferences focused on blood disorders," said Howard B. Mayer, M.D., SVP and ad-interim Head, Global Research and Development, Shire. "We are committed to continuous and ambitious innovation that helps advance the standards of care and improves outcomes in these therapeutic categories where there remains significant unmet patient need."

HEMATOLOGY

The research presented at ASH will showcase Shire's broad hematology portfolio, which covers a wide range of rare bleeding indications and highlights real-world safety and efficacy data. In addition to presenting new research, Shire will share updates related to its ongoing innovation and promising pipeline of investigational treatments. Shire has provided a grant to support a satellite symposium at ASH hosted by CMEology that is focused on the latest strategies and innovations to help advance best practices in the management of hemophilia:

Advancing Standards in the Management of Hemophilia A: Contemporary Strategies and Innovations. Friday, December 8, 2017, 6:00-10:00 p.m. EST. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, International Ballroom North. For more details or to register, visit: http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/FSS/2941.aspx (http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/FSS/2941.aspx)

ONCOLOGY

Shire's expertise in rare and difficult-to-treat cancers includes ongoing research into investigational pegylated asparaginase, as a component of antineoplastic combination therapy in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's pipeline in oncology includes assets being developed for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer, ALL, lung cancer, as well as early stage checkpoint inhibitor and allogeneic CAR T targets. At ASH 2017, Shire is co-supporting an Independent Medical Education program organized by prIME-Oncology on:

Optimizing Management of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: From Adolescence to Adults. Friday, December 8, 2017, 12:30-4:30 p.m. EST. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, International Ballroom North. For more details or to register, visit: http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/FSS/2911.aspx (http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/FSS/2911.aspx)

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com (http://www.shire.com/)

