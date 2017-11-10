MYSUN will wave off all the processing fees for customers for a limited time. First EMI will also be waived off under the MYSUN-Flexi Pay scheme. Going solar is a proactive way of dealing with air pollution, and making Delhi/NCR clean again.

MYSUN, India's rooftop solar platform focused on providing end to end solar solutions, has announced a special scheme for its Delhi/NCR customers where it will make going solar even simpler and affordable. Taking the measure of the pollution in Delhi, the company has sped up going solar on its platform and rolled out an attractive offer to increase the uptake of rooftop solar.

The company has announced that for a limited period, all customers in Delhi/NCR going solar with MYSUN, will not have to pay any processing fee for the installation. Furthermore, the first EMI under ...

