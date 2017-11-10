

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar weakened against its key counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The aussie retreated to 86.91 against the yen and 1.1045 against the kiwi, from its early high of 87.25 and a 2-day high of 1.1094, respectively.



The aussie slipped to a new 4-week low of 0.9709 against the loonie, after having advanced to 0.9748 at 2:00 am ET.



The aussie reversed from an early high of 1.5137 against the euro, weakening to a session's low of 1.5201. Against the greenback, the aussie dropped to 0.7661, off its early 3-day high of 0.7695.



The next possible support for the aussie is seen around 85.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



