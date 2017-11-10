

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production increased in September after falling in the previous month, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in September, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in August, which was the first decline in four months.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 1.8 percent annually in September and utility sector output surged by 9.7 percent. At the same time, mining and quarrying output contracted 6.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in September.



