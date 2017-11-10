Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Blackberry Teams Up with Tata Elxsi to Design and Develop Secure Embedded Solutions Using Blackberry "QNX" Technologies

Research Desk Line-up: Harris Post Earnings Coverage

Scope of the Strategic Partnership

As per the terms of the strategic partnership, Tata Elxsi will offer integrate and customize BlackBerry's embedded software solutions which include QNX Neutrino Realtime OS, QNX Momentics Tool Suite, QNX Hypervisor, QNX SDK for Apps & Media, QNX Wireless Framework, QNX OS for Safety, QNX OS for Medical, QNX CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX Platform for Acoustics, and QNX Platform for ADAS. Tata Elxsi feels that with BlackBerry as a value-added integrator, the Company will shorten the time spent in marketing the products and it will allow Companies across sectors to rapidly adopt and integrate their products.

Commenting on the strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi, Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing for BlackBerry Technology Solutions, said:

"The explosion of connected products and mission-critical embedded systems has presented a tremendous opportunity for safe, secure, and trusted software solutions. By using trusted BlackBerry QNX technology, Companies around the world can develop safety-certified embedded systems and devices that are not just secure, but BlackBerry Secure. We are excited to partner with Tata Elxsi, and look forward to helping their customers accelerate the design, development, integration and testing of mission-critical, next-generation systems."

Nitin Pai, SVP of Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi added:

"BlackBerry's rich suite of safety-certified and secure software solutions for mission critical applications, coupled with Tata Elxsi's automotive, industrial, medical, and general embedded development capabilities will enable OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to quickly design, build and deploy sophisticated and secure system level solutions."

About BlackBerry QNX software

BlackBerry QNX-controlled systems has become a big part of everyday life and is in use whether one is driving a car or watching TV or using the internet. QNX is a commercial Unix-like real-time operating system, aimed primarily at the embedded systems market. It was developed by Canadian Company QNX Software Systems in 1980s which was acquired by BlackBerry in 2010. The key features of the software are its multi-level security, which is designed for safety-critical systems and has various industry certificates making it ideal for use in automotive, industrial and medical devices and is supported by high-performance computing platforms. The software provides a comprehensive, multi-level, policy-driven security model incorporating best-in-class security technologies which help guard against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. This makes it the most advanced and secure embedded OS developed for use in all safety and mission-critical applications. Companies like Cisco, Delphi, General Electric, Siemens, and Thales are already using BlackBerry QNX systems.

About BlackBerry Ltd

Founded in 1984, BlackBerry is a Waterloo, Ontario, based Canadian multinational Company specializing in enterprise software and the Internet of things. The Company was formerly known as Research in Motion (RIM) and manufactured the BlackBerry brand of smartphones and tablets. BlackBerry later moved focused on becoming a leading enterprise software and services company. The Company has a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle-East, Latin America, and Africa.

About Tata Elxsi

Bangalore, India based Tata Elxsi is a Tata Group Company. It is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services for product engineering and solutions across industries. It provides technology consulting, new product design, development, and testing services for the broadcast, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecom, and transportation industries. The Company also works closely with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. The Company has extensive experience in technologies like artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud, and IoT. Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, November 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $10.76, slightly down 0.55% from its previous closing price of $10.82. A total volume of 1.78 million shares have exchanged hands. BlackBerry's stock price soared 22.55% in the last three months, 15.08% in the past six months, and 50.49% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 56.17%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 11.23. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $5.72 billion.

