Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Astec Industries' Quarterly Sales Grew on a Y-O-Y Basis

Earnings Reviewed

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Astec's net sales totaled $252.1 million, up 1.7% compared to net sales of $247.8 million for Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers missed analysts' expectations of $262.3 million.

On October 02, 2017, Astec announced that it initiated significant design upgrades to its customers' Georgia and Arkansas wood pellet plants to meet full production rates. Without the impact of all pellet plant activity during the reported quarter, Astec's net sales were $265.5 million for Q3 2017 and $228.6 million for Q3 2016, reflecting an increase of 16.1% in its core business.

Astec's net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, for Q3 2017 compared to earnings of $6.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. The Company's pellet plant upgrades impacted earnings per share by approximately $0.59 during the reported quarter. Astec's reported net loss was in-line with Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.12 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Astec's Domestic sales grew 1.7% to $196.5 million compared to sales of $199.9 million for Q3 2016. Without the impact of the charge for the new pellet investment, domestic sales were $210.7 million for the reported quarter.

Astec's International sales were $55.6 million for Q3 2017 compared to $47.9 million for Q3 2016, reflecting an increase of 16.0%. The Company's International sales represented 22% of sales in the reported quarter compared to 19.3% in the year-ago corresponding period.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2017, Astec's backlog stood at $385.5 million compared to $389.3 million at September 30, 2016, reflecting a decrease of 1.0%. The Company's Domestic backlog decreased 4.9% to $309.5 million at September 30, 2017, from $325.6 million at September 30, 2016, while international backlog surged 19.3% to $76.0 million at September 30, 2017, compared with backlog of $63.7 million at September 30, 2016. Excluding pellet plant backlogs, the Company's September 30, 2017, backlog increased $61.1 million, or 24.8%, compared to September 30, 2016.

Cash Matters

At the end of Q3 2017, Astec had receivables of $109.7 million compared to $111.8 million at the end of Q3 2016. The Company's days outstanding were 38.9 at September 30, 2017, compared to 40.9 at September 30, 2016. Astec's inventory at the end of the reported quarter was $399.3 million, compared to $399.7 million at the end of the year-earlier quarter.

Astec does not have any liability on its $100 million domestic credit facility and as on September 30, 2017, the Company had 68 million in cash and investments. Astec's Letters of credit outstanding totaled $8.6 million at September 30, 2017, yielding a borrowing availability of $91.4 million on the Company's credit line.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 09, 2017, Astec Industries' stock was marginally down 0.06%, ending the trading session at $51.38. A total volume of 183.41 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 138.03 thousand shares. The Company's stock price rallied 9.48% in the last three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.33 and has a dividend yield of 0.78%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.18 billion.

