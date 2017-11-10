Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Alkermes Presents Positive Pre-Clinical Data On Immuno-Oncology Drug Candidate ALKS 4230

Research Desk Line-up: Avadel Pharma Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ: ALKS), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ALKS. The Company announced on November 08, 2017, that it has presented positive pre-clinical data about its immuno-oncology drug candidate, ALKS 4230, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 32nd Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Drug Delivery industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 08, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Avadel Pharma when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on ALKS; also brushing on AVDL. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ALKS

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVDL

Dr. Brian Gastman, of the Cleveland Clinic, presented the data, which revealed that the treatment with ALKS 4230 considerably delayed tumor growth. It was also found that ALKS 4230 led to the accumulation of tumor-killing T cells in the tumor micro-environment in individualized and humanized melanoma xenograft models of tumor immunology.

About ALKS 4230

ALKS 4230 is an engineered fusion protein, which has been specifically designed for selective activation of the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor. These proteins control patients' immune system to preferentially activate and increase the number of immuno-stimulatory tumor-killing immune cells. Besides, they also avoid the expansion of immuno-suppressive cells that interfere with anti-tumor response.

The discernment of ALKS 4230 is so designed that it leverages the proven anti-tumor effects. It thus overcomes limitations of the prevailing IL-2 therapy, which activates both immuno-suppressive and tumor-killing immune cells.

Data Presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 32nd Annual Meeting

Gastman presented the positive pre-clinical data for ALKS 4230 at the SITC 32nd Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

As per the data shared, ALKS 4230 considerably delayed tumor growth and led to increased numbers of CD8 T cells and non-regulatory CD4 T cells in the tumor micro-environment in individualized melanoma xenograft tumor models.

Xenografts were created in immuno-compromised mice using tumor cells derived from metastatic melanoma patients. Afterwards, the mice were given an adoptive transfer of autologous, unexpanded peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) from the same patient.

This data backs the rationale for considering ALKS 4230 as a novel immuno-therapeutic for the treatment of melanoma and other solid cancers. It also supports the strategy of screening individual, patient-specific xenograft models to gauge the efficacy of potential treatments.

A poster (Poster P351) on the pre-clinical data, titled "A Novel, Individualized Xenograft Model of Cancer Immunotherapy and Tumor Growth Inhibition by ALKS 4230" will also be presented by Gastman at the SITC on November 10, 2017.

Alkermes' Future Plans for ALKS 4230

Elliot Ehrich, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development of Alkermes, stated that this data reinforces the unique profile of ALKS 4230, which is a novel immuno-oncology candidate. ALKS 4230 has been specifically designed to control the IL-2 mechanism to selectively enhance anti-tumor activity.

Ehrich also said that the Company intends to progress in the ongoing dose-escalation stage of the Phase-1 study for ALKS 4230 in patients with solid tumors. Moreover, Alkermes looks forward to determining the optimal dose range of ALKS 4230 and initiating dose expansion in 2018.

About Alkermes PLC

Alkermes is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical Company that works towards developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is recognized for its diversified commercial product portfolio and extensive clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction, and multiple sclerosis. The Company has its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland; R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, November 09, 2017, Alkermes' stock closed the trading session at $48.05, slightly rising 0.04% from its previous closing price of $48.03. A total volume of 476.08 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The stock currently has a market cap of $7.38 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily