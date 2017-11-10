GKN PLC - Directorate Change

Confirmation of appointment of Group Finance Director

Further to the announcements made on 14 September and 2 October 2017, GKN plc confirms that Jos Sclater has been appointed as executive director, with the title of Group Finance Director, with effect from 10 November 2017.

There are no other matters to be disclosed under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

