Viking Line Abp INSIDE INFORMATION 10.11.2017, 2.05 PM



Revised earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year



Competition in Viking Line's service area entails continued pressure on prices and volumes, which will have an adverse effect on net sales revenue per passenger. Bunker prices are still expected to be higher than in 2016. The expected revision in Finland's restitution law for 2017 has been delayed, and it is uncertain whether this can be carried out so that it will affect consolidated earnings for 2017. Overall, the Board of Director's assessment is that operating income for 2017 will decline compared to operating income for 2016. The Board of Director's previous view was that operating income would be on a par with operating income for 2016.



