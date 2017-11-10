The "Gypsum Market in Germany: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about gypsum market in Germany covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about gypsum market in Germany covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about gypsum market in Germany (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF GYPSUM MARKET IN GERMANY

2. RESERVES IN GERMANY

2.1. Deposits

3. GYPSUM SUPPLY IN GERMANY

3.1. Germany output in 2011-2016

3.2. Germany production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. GYPSUM DEMAND IN GERMANY

4.1. Demand structure, 2016

4.2. Germany consumption in 2011-2016

5. GYPSUM TRADE IN GERMANY

5.1. Export (recent years)

5.2. Import (recent years)

5.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN GYPSUM MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Gypsum output forecast to 2021

6.3. Gypsum consumption forecast to 2021

7. GYPSUM END-USERS IN GERMANY

