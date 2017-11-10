Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Manufacturer of Safety Products has Raised Dividend for 45 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 13, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA) ("MSA") as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 10, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 25, 2017, MSA's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share on common stock, payable December 10, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2017.

MSA's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.77%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.77% for the Healthcare sector. The Company has raised dividend for forty-five consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

MSA has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.42 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, MSA is forecasted to report earnings of $3.72 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.40 per share.

MSA's cash flow from operating activities was $43 million for Q3 2017 compared to $19 million in Q3 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company deployed $215 million to complete an acquisition, paid $13 million of dividends to shareholders, and repurchased $12 million of common stock. As of September 30, 2017, MSA had cash and cash equivalents worth $112.19 million compared to $113.76 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for MSA

On November 01, 2017, MSA Safety's Board of Directors announced that Sandra Phillips Rogers, Group Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Toyota Motor North America, Inc., has been elected to MSA's Board of Directors.

As Group Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Legal Officer, Ms. Rogers leads the legal services function for Toyota's operations in North America. Prior to joining Toyota in 2012, Ms. Rogers was a partner at global law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. She also served as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel, and Chief Litigation Counsel at Pfizer Inc.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The Company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2016 revenues of $1.15 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,600 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $78.52, slightly down 0.14% from its previous closing price of $78.63. A total volume of 115.23 thousand shares have exchanged hands. MSA Safety's stock price soared 0.40% in the last one month, 18.68% in the past three months, and 34.22% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 13.26%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 36.00 and has a dividend yield of 1.78%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.97 billion.

