Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - FedEx Express Purchased Up to 50 New ATR 72-600F Aircrafts from ATR

Research Desk Line-up: XPO Logistics Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FDX. The Company announced on November 08, 2017, that its subsidiary, FedEx Express (FedEx), has completed a purchase of 30 ATR 72-600F aircraft with options to purchase up to 20 additional ATR 72-600Fs from ATR. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 01, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on XPO Logistics when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on FDX; also brushing on XPO. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FDX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=XPO

Details of the Agreement

Deliveries of the aircrafts to FedEx Express will begin in 2020. Subsequent deliveries of about six aircraft per year will be made over a period of five years. These aircraft will be the first new ATRs to be directly delivered from the factory in a freighter configuration.

Purchase of ATR 72-600F is Next Step in FedEx's Fleet Modernization Strategy

David L. Cunningham, President and CEO of FedEx Express, stated that the purchase of new, more advanced feeder aircraft like the ATR 72-600F is the next step in the Company's very successful fleet modernization strategy, which has helped to improve fuel efficiency and fleet reliability in recent years. David added that FedEx worked closely with ATR, which developed this new aircraft with special features to help the Company grow its business, especially in the air freight market where shipments are larger and heavier.

ATR 72-600F, the Only New Large Regional Aircraft Available for Freighter Operations

Christian Scherer, CEO of ATR, congratulated FedEx Express for their long-standing success and for their long-term commercial views for the new ATR 72-600F. Their selection of this new aircraft is the result of a deep technical and economic analysis. The ATR 72-600F is the only new large regional aircraft available on the market for freighter operations. Christian added that ATR is convinced that, with its use by FedEx Express, it will become the new benchmark for regional air cargo operations.

What is ATR 72-600F?

ATR 72-600F aircraft features a class E main cabin for cargo operations, and supports both bulk cargo and Unit Load Device (ULD) configurations. It has a brand new windowless fuselage and is equipped with a forward Large Cargo Door (LCD) and a rear upper hinged cargo door. The ATR 72-600F has a bulk capacity of 74.6 m3, and when in ULD mode, can accommodate up to seven LD3 containers, or five 88" x 108", or nine 88" x 62" pallets. The aircraft is also equipped with new reinforced floor panels.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery for more than 3.6 million shipments each business day. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, the Company's global network provides time-sensitive, air-ground express service through 375 airports worldwide.

About ATR

Established in 1981, ATR is the world leader in the market for regional aircraft up to 90 seats. The Company is a joint partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Airbus and Leonardo.

Last Close Stock Review

FedEx's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $217.44, sliding 1.39%. A total volume of 994.80 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 6.14% in the last three months, 13.45% in the past six months, and 20.02% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 16.78% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 20.47 and have a dividend yield of 0.92%. The stock currently has a market cap of $58.58 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily