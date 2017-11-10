Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Shutterfly Reported Better Than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Shutterfly's net revenues increased 4.3% to $195.44 million from $187.33 million in Q3 FY16. Net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $192.6 million.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross profit decreased 7.5% to $64.30 million from $69.57 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 430 basis points to 32.8% of net revenue from 37.1% of net revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was positive $3.05 million compared to negative $1.99 million in the same period last year. The improvement was due to Shutterfly's brand performance and expense control.

For the reported quarter, Shutterfly's general and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 8.7% to $23.89 million from $26.18 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's sales and marketing expenses decreased 20.4% to $33.33 million from $41.90 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to headcount reductions and more efficient external marketing spend.

For the reported quarter, Shutterfly's technology and development expenses decreased 8.4% to $39.61 million from $43.28 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, Shutterfly's total operating expenses decreased 10.1% to $100.12 million from $111.37 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Shutterfly's operating loss was $35.82 million compared to operating loss of $41.79 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Shutterfly's net loss was $25.61 million compared to net loss of $29.16 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.78 compared to negative diluted EPS of $0.86 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted net loss was $23.96 million compared to adjusted net loss of $29.16 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $0.73 compared to negative $0.86 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $0.77.

Shutterfly's Segment Details

Consumer - During Q3 FY17, the Consumer segment's net revenue decreased 6% to $135.42 million from $144.07 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 8.9% to $53.94 million from $59.25 million in Q3 FY16.

Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS) - During Q3 FY17, the SBS segment's net revenue increased 38.7% to $60.03 million from $43.25 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 2.7% to $12.51 million from $12.87 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Shutterfly's cash and cash equivalents decreased 80.6% to $55.96 million from $289.22 million on December 31, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 7.1% to $61.47 million from $57.37 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 57.3% to $25.10 million from $58.79 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY2017, Shutterfly's YTD cash provided by operating activities was negative $80.66 million compared to negative $70.58 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased a total of 632,000 shares for $30 million.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, Shutterfly expects net revenue to be in the range of $538 million to $568 million and gross margin to be in the range of 58% of net revenue to 60% of net revenue. The Company estimates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $191.5 million to $211.5 million and diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.60 to $3.00.

For FY17, Shutterfly expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion and gross margin to be in the range of 48% of net revenue to 49% of net revenue. The Company estimates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $210 million to $230 million and diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.95.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Thursday, November 09, 2017, Shutterfly's stock price marginally declined 0.71% to end the day at $40.30. A total volume of 405.08 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.34 billion.

