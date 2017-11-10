Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The shareholders of Cantargia AB (publ) are summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on Monday 27 November 2017 at 15.00 CET at Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2 (conference room Venus, house 301), Lund, Sweden.

Participation and notice

Shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting must:

• be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 21 November 2017, and

• give notice of participation to the company no later than Tuesday 21 November 2017. The notice shall be made by regular mail to Cantargia AB (publ), Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden. Notice may also be made by telephone +46 (0)46-27 56 260 or by e-mail info@cantargia.com. The notification shall set forth name, social security number or company registration number, number of shares, address, daytime telephone number and, where applicable, the number of advisors (maximum two) that will accompany the shareholder at the meeting.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders, whose shares are nominee registered with a bank or other nominee, must, in order to be entitled to participate at the meeting, re-register the shares in their own name. Such re-registration, which may be temporary, must be made on Tuesday 21 November 2017, which means that a request from a shareholder for such re-registration must be submitted to the nominee well in advance of said date.

Proxy etc.

Shareholder represented by a proxy shall issue a power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a registration certificate or a corresponding document which indicates the authorized signatories of the legal entity must be enclosed. The original power of attorney, and any registration certificate or the equivalent, should be sent to the company well in advance of the meeting at the address above. A proxy form is held available at the company's website www.cantargia.com and will, upon request, be sent by regular mail to shareholders stating their postal address.

Proposed agenda:

1. Opening of the meeting.

2. Election of chairman of the meeting.

3. Preparation and approval of voting list.

4. Approval of the agenda.

5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes.

6. Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened.

7. Appointment and remuneration of new board member.

8. Approval of the board of directors' directed share issue resolution.

9. Approval of the board of directors' rights issue resolution.

10. Closure of the meeting.

Election and remuneration of new board member (item 7)

The company's major shareholders propose that Dr. Patricia Delaite is appointed new board member of the company. It is further proposed that a yearly remuneration of SEK 80,000 is to be paid to Patricia Delaite. In addition, in the event Patricia Delaite performs additional work for the company outside the scope of the board assignment, an additional reasonable remuneration may be paid, following a decision of the board thereon.

Dr. Patricia Delaite, born 1963, is Medical Doctor and holds an MBA from University of Lausanne. She is presently Executive Medical director at Incyte Biosciences International in Geneva and has previously held leading positions at Ariad Pharmaceutical, Novartis and Eli Lilly, among others. Furthermore, she has recently undertaken an executive chief medical officer position in another company.

Directed share issue (item 8)

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting approves the board's resolution of 9 November 2017 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 1,189,200 through issue of not more than 14,865,000 new shares.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, only fall upon a limited number of investors approached in advance. The subscription price in the issue shall be SEK 6.80 per share.

For further details and information on background to and reasons for the directed share issue, refer to the company's press release on 9 November 2017.

Rights issue (item 9)

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting approves the board's resolution of 9 November 2017 to increase the company's share capital with not more than SEK 1,539,624.32 through issue of not more than 19,245,304 new shares.

The shareholders of the company shall be entitled to subscribe for the new shares with pre-emptive rights, whereby five existing shares shall entitle to subscription for three new shares. Subscription may also be made without pre-emptive rights in accordance with the terms presented in the complete issue proposal.

The subscription price in the rights issue shall be SEK 6.80 per share. The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue shall be 29 November 2017. Subscription for the new shares shall be made during the period 1 - 15 December 2017. The last day for trading in the Cantargia share including the right to participate in the rights issue is 27 November 2017.

Cantargia has received subscription and guarantee undertakings amounting to approximately SEK 131 million. The rights issue is thereby covered by subscription and guarantee undertakings in its entirety.

For further details and information on background to and reasons for the rights issue, refer to the company's press release on 9 November 2017.

Miscellaneous

Complete documentation is held available at the company's offices, Scheelevägen 2 in Lund, Sweden, and at the company's website (www.cantargia.com). Copies of the documentation will be sent upon request to shareholders who provide their postal address. Shareholders are reminded of their right to require information in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Lund, November 2017

Cantargia AB (publ)

The board of directors



For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46(0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This constitutes information that Cantargia is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person at 13.00 CET on 10 November 2017.

About us

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein "IL1RAP", in leukemia stem cells, later research has also identified IL1RAP in a large number of other forms of cancer. The lead compound, CAN04 directed against IL1RAP, will be investigated in the CANFOUR phase I/IIa clinical trial in with primary focus on non-small lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has a dual mechanism of action, it blocks IL1RAP function and stimulates the immune system to eradicate tumor cells. Cantargias second project is in discovery phase with the goal to develop an IL1RAP binding antibody optimized for therapy of autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-cantargia-ab--publ-,c2387869

The following files are available for download: