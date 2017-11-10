Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Increasing Security Process for Mobile Payments and Stringent Regulations

DUBLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing security process for mobile payments and stringent regulations for secure payments.



Based on mode of payment the market is categorized into remote payments, near field communication (NFC) payment and near field communication (NFC) product. Near field communication (NFC) product divided into near field communication (NFC) chips, near field communication (NFC) readers, near field communication (NFC) handsets, near field communication (NFC) micro SD and near field communication (NFC) subscriber identification module (SIM)/universal integrated circuit card (UICC).



By application the market is segmented by mobile ticketing, mobile transfers, mobile commerce, mobile coupons and micropayments. Mobile ticketing segment is further sub-segmented into airline tickets and boarding passes, rail, metro and bus tickets. Mobile commerce segment is sub-segmented into mobile wallet hotel booking and payments, mobile wallet shopping, mobile wallet entertainment and event pay and mobile wallet bill payments.



Based on functionality, the market is segmented into multiple function, single function and universal function.



Depending on component, the market is classified into software, hardware and services.



By consumer type, the market is segmented into cash payers, online shoppers and card users.



Based on stakeholder, the market is segmented into mobile network operators, software developers and cloud computing, content and applications aggregators, OSS/BSS solution providers, handset and other hardware solution manufacturers and other stakeholder. Other stakeholder is further classified into value service providers and retailers/merchants.



Google

Apple

Blackberry

Samsung Electronics

AT&T INC.

First Data

Oxigen Services

Nokia

Y-Cash Software Solutions

ZipCash

Paypal

VISA

Mastercard

Citrus Payment Solutions

Sprint Corporation

