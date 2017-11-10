To test systems and settlement procedures, Nykredit will conduct a test auction in DKK-denominated bonds on Tuesday 14 November 2017 through Nasdaq Copenhagens submarket for mortgage bond auctions subject to long settlement (136 - CPH Auctions).



The test auction will be held with 2nd Januar 2018 as value date, and bids correct to three decimals will be accepted at the auction.



The following covered bond will be offered:



ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: ------------------------------------------------------------------ DK000951528-0 1% NYK 13H SDO Januar 2019 IT DKK 20m ------------------------------------------------------------------



-- 09:00 - Auction opens for bidding. -- 10:00 - Auction Closes. -- 10:10 - Allotment of accepted bids.



Questions regarding the test auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Kim Brodersen, phone number +45 44 55 24 21.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652587