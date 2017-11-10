Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Thermo Fisher's Revenue Surged 14.03%; EPS Jumped 12.5%

Research Desk Line-up: PerkinElmer Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Thermo Fisher's total revenues were $5.12 billion for Q3 FY17 compared to $4.49 billion in Q3 FY16, thereby reporting a 14.03% increase. The reason for the considerable hike in revenue was attributed to the $7.2 billion acquisition of Patheon, favorable foreign exchange conditions, and good operational results of the Company. The reported quarter revenues beat analysts' estimates of $5.03 billion, by $90 million.

The Company's product revenues amounted to $4.23 billion for the reported quarter, up 9.30% on a y-o-y basis. The service revenues, on the other hand, amounted to $884.2 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $624.4 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY16, resulting in a 41.61% increase.

Thermo Fisher reported an increase of 13.41% in total costs and operating expenses amounting to $4.48 billion for Q3 FY17 compared to $3.95 billion in the year ago same period. The Company achieved a gross profit margin of 47.5% and an adjusted operating margin of 21.3% in Q3 FY17.

Thermo Fisher's net income increased 12.77% to $533.9 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $473.5 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY16. The Company posted EPS of $1.35 in the reported quarter compared to $1.20 in Q3 FY16, thereby resulting in a 12.5% increase on a y-o-y basis. The non-GAAP EPS stood at $2.31 in Q3 FY17, which beat analysts' estimates by $0.06.

Segment Details

Thermo Fisher operates under four business segments, namely: (i) Life Sciences Solutions, (ii) Analytical Instruments, (iii) Specialty Diagnostics, and (iv) Laboratory Products and Services.

The revenues for the Life Sciences Solutions segment were $1.38 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.31 billion on a y-o-y basis, resulting in a 5.34% increase. The segment's operating income amounted to $453.0 million for the reported quarter, while its adjusted operating margin increased to 32.8%.

The Analytical Instruments segment saw a rise in revenue of 32.22% to $1.19 billion on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 from $0.90 billion in Q3 FY16. The segment's operating income amounted to $256.6 million for the reported quarter, while its adjusted operating margin increased to 21.60%.

The Specialty Diagnostics segment's revenues also rose to $0.84 billion in the reported quarter from $0.79 billion, resulting in a 6.33% increase on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income amounted to $218.8 million for the reported quarter, while its adjusted operating margin declined to 25.9%.

The revenues of the Laboratory Products and Services segment increased 15.57% to $1.93 billion in the reported quarter from $1.67 billion. The segment's operating income amounted to $243.4 million for the reported quarter, while its adjusted operating margin declined to 12.6%.

Balance Sheet

Thermo Fisher's current assets were $8.85 billion for Q3 FY17, a 26.06% rise from the $7.02 billion reported in Q4 FY16. The total assets amounted to approximately $56 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $45.91 billion in Q4 FY16, an increase of 21.98%. Higher property, plant, and equipment, and acquisition-related intangibles, and goodwill resulted in a better total assets figure for the reported quarter.

The Company's total current liabilities rose 44.35% to $7.03 billion in the reported quarter from $4.87 billion in Q4 FY16. The short-term obligations doubled in Q3 FY17 compared to Q4 FY16, resulting in a 44.35% rise in the total current liabilities figures.

The third major component of the balance sheet, which is shareholder's equity, amounted to $24.70 billion compared to $21.54 billion in Q4 FY16, resulting in a 14.67% rise.

Cash Matters

Thermo Fisher reported net cash inflow from operating activities to the tune of $2.14 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $2.05 billion on a y-o-y basis. The 4.39% increase in cash inflow was due to higher net income generated in the reported quarter.

The net cash outflow from investing activities rose 37.20% to $7.45 billion in the reported quarter from $5.43 billion in Q3 FY16. The increase in cash outflow was due to higher acquisition costs borne by the Company in the reported quarter.

The Company reported net cash inflow from financing activities of $5.00 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $4.95 billion on a y-o-y basis, rising by a minimal 1.01%.

Outlook

Thermo Fisher posted positive earnings for the reported quarter, beating analysts' estimates for revenue and EPS. The analysts have estimated an EPS of $2.6 for Q3 FY18, and 2.67 for Q4 FY17. The EPS is estimated at $9.36 for the fiscal year 2017, and $10.55 for the fiscal year 2018.

Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $191.89, sliding 1.02%. A total volume of 1.01 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 10.77% in the last three months, 11.88% in the past six months, and 26.20% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 36.00% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 32.60 and have a dividend yield of 0.31%. The stock currently has a market cap of $75.58 billion.

