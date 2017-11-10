Lazard Appointed as door2door's M&A and Finance Advisor

BERLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global investment bank Lazard advises Germany's leading mobility start-up door2door in finance and M&A activities

Lazard, one of the world's leading investment banks, located in New York, is advising Berlin-based tech company door2door in all matters of finance and M&A.

"It's the next consequent step in door2door's company evolution. We are operating as a global software company for public transport technology", states Maxim Nohroudi, Co-founder and Managing Director of door2door. "Lazard is one of the most experienced investment banks in the world with excellent insights into our industry. They are highly qualified to assist our company's strategy for growth."

The mobility sector is experiencing fundamental changes. New players, new alliances, and new concepts are emerging. "We are starting to see tectonic shifts in the entire industry, in the value chains and in the underlying business models", explains Maxim Nohroudi. "Massive consolidation activities will follow as a logic consequence. However, we feel that door2door is perfectly positioned to take a strong lead in this transformation process."

door2door was recently recognized as a leading player impacting the mobility industry. Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research company based in Mountain View, California, analyzed all relevant players in the on-demand mobility market and came to the following conclusion:

"door2door's profound understanding of mobility market needs, its passion to introduce advanced transport solutions, and its capacity to manage Big Data and draw specific insights are the key drivers in its remarkable progression. With strategic business models and clear goals for the long term, door2door is expected to lead the way by redefining the future of the mobility market."

Nohroudi further announced next steps in the organizational development of the company: "Step by step, door2door is growing up as a startup and becoming a more mature technology company. We are about to enter a period of rapid growth and global expansion. This will lead to a highly professional advisory board and expand our executive team."

In September 2017, the city of Duisburg together with its public transport operator - the '‹Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG (DVG) - has introduced myBUS, running on door2door's mobility platform. DVG is the first-ever public transport operator in the world to expand its services with on-demand rideshare and seamlessly integrate the services into its public transport network. Other cities are following soon.

About door2door

door2door is Germany's leading mobility startup. It provides cities and public transport companies with a technology platform, enabling them to run their own on-demand shuttle services as part of their public transport network. It employs 100 people from over 30 countries in Berlin, Germany and Porto Alegre, Brazil. door2door's strength to innovate the mobility industry has been recognized by Germany's Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel, leading to a regular exchange and advisory on mobility and digital transformation topics. door2door is one of the latest members to join the World Economic Forum and has been awarded by Frost & Sullivan as 'European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year.'

