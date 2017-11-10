Rolta's Q2 - FY-18 Cumulative Revenue Grows 3.4% Q-o-Q

MUMBAI, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolta India Limited (Rolta), a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Defence and Security, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 (Q2 FY - 18).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Revenue for Q2 FY-18 at Rs. 748.77 cr (Rs. 7.49 Billion) against Rs. 723.88 cr (Rs.7.24Billion) in Q1 FY-18, registering a growth of 3.4 % Q-o-Q.

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY-18 at Rs. 246.89 cr (Rs. 2.47 Billion) against Rs. 251.63 cr (Rs.2.52Billion) in Q1 FY-18, registering a decline by 1.9% Q-o-Q.

Consolidated profit after tax for Q2 FY-18 at Rs. 33.30 cr (Rs. 0.33 Billion) against Rs. 32.91 cr (Rs.0.33 Billion) in Q1 FY-18, registering a growth of 1.2% Q-o-Q.

Mr. K. K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said, "The pace of technology and its rapid absorption together with the disruption it can bring in every walk of life is accelerating day by day. At Rolta our IP led solutions strategy and investments in the recent past have been focused on the Digital technologies for all our lines of business. This is ensuring Rolta remains resilient and relevant as it helps organisations to successfully embark on their Digital Transformation journey. This is helping the Company to forge long-term relationships with its customers, and create new opportunities that deliver significant value and returns."

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Rolta's persistent efforts at innovation and R&D continues unabated to augment and enrich its growing portfolio of software products and solutions addressing the growing demand for Digital transformation cutting across industries. As a result, Rolta is now able to venture into new solution areas while also judiciously treading into allied industry verticals. The Company's single-minded pursuit for developing innovative IP has also resulted in the grant of patent (No. US 20150331584 A1), by the US Patent & Trademark Office. This patent for 'Use of style sets to assist a user in digitizing GIS layers' provides a novel approach to restrict users working on digitizing GIS features to specific style parameters and thereby ensure creation of data that can be exported in a lossless manner to specific systems by mapping between styling systems of different products.

Defence and Security

C4ISR has been identified as a key component for modernisation of the armed forces, ushering Digitisation, Net-Centricity and synchronisation of intra and inter services military operations. Rolta's C4ISR solutions, deployed in hundreds of key operational sites along the land and maritime boundaries are being exploited for day to day operational activity. As a result, Rolta is poised to greatly benefit due to its track record and investments in creating indigenous products and solutions for the Indian Defence, over last two decades.

In addition to the existing suit of C2 and ISR, Rolta is focussing on cutting edge technologies to develop a number of solutions like Rolta Operational Planning (ROP) Software Suite, War gaming for CI/CT and Conventional Ops.

In the Aeronautical Domain Rolta is addressing Information Based Flight Planner and Air Force Overall Planning Solution for planning of complex aircraft missions. It is a highly versatile planning system with embedded war-gaming and decision support for optimal performance. Rolta Search & Rescue Solution provides analysis tools for the probable crash area thus saving precious time in critical situations where the ejected aircrew are in need of immediate medical attention.

Rolta has successfully expanded its business into Military Security and Communications domain with focused approach on Software Defined Radio (SDR) and High Capacity Radio Relays in partnership with world leaders.

Some of the new initiatives undertaken by Rolta Defense, envisage addressing the security and operational needs of the Central Armed Police Forces, in view of enhanced internal threats, border security and deteriorating law and order situation in the country. These include, situational awareness, Common Operating picture, Operational and intelligence planning tools and UAV Sensor data analysis.

Rolta continues to play a strong role in the Defense Security market in India by providing a full range of solutions that cover Border management, Critical military infrastructure protection, Def Cyber security, Coastal security, Vessel Traffic Management Solution(VTMS) and Multi-agency integration and Emergency response systems. Rolta's indigenous field proven Defense security solutions, like Rolta Command and Control' and Rolta Crime Analytics' have been recognized for the significant value they bring to security programs across the nation.

Rolta has successfully harnessed Geo BI and big data analytics technologies which provide Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence, Predicative and Prescriptive Analytics. We have invitation to bid in RFIs for the cutting-edge BI and Big Data Analytics Solution to deliver actionable insights and predictive analytics across diverse types of assets such as weapons & ammunition, vehicles, equipment, personnel, etc.

The Battlefield Management Systems (BMS)aimed at ushering in Digital Transformation of the Indian Army, is a flagship Project for which the consortium of BEL and Rolta are fulfilling their responsibilities as a Development Agency. We continue to achieve major milestones within the stipulated timeframes with the active support and guidance of the Indian Army.

Geospatial and Engineering Asset Information Management

With decades of expertise and leadership in Geospatial technologies, Rolta has built a formidable track record and IP for replicable Smart City Solutions which include creation of rich digital geospatial repositories, Cloud based multi-agency data integration and collaboration as well as building citizen facing Geoportals with mobility. On the back of a very recent contract from Saudi GCS for a nationwide Digital Transformation program and their decision to standardise on the Geoportal solution developed by Rolta, Saudi Madinah Development Authority awarded a US $1.2M contract to establish their Digital Geospatial enabled repository, multi-agency integration and Smart City portal. This is also expected to encourage other agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to follow suit.

Rolta's in-depth experience of building Asset Information Management (AIM) systems of Engineering assets continues to bring tremendous opportunities. Organisations require effective Asset Lifecycle Management for both strategic planning as well as tactical maintenance and analytics. In line with this, Rolta won a major extension from one of the largest green field Petrochemicals complex in the world, a longstanding customer, for structuring, organizing and managing their vast amounts of asset data. Similarly, a leading international engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) elected to engage Rolta for the engineering design of a leading Specialty Chemicals company which is also expected to grow into a multiyear multimillion dollar asset information management contract. Another example is that of a leading process technology company entrusting Rolta with a significant extension for creating an 'Intelligent Engineering Asset Information' solution as part of the modernization program of an Indian Refinery.

Enterprise IT, Cloud, Mobility and Cyber Security

Rolta addresses a variety of Enterprise IT, Converged System & Cloud Transformation, Mobility and Enterprise / Cyber Security requirements by combining its innovative IP and technical skills which is resulting in significant success and traction globally. For example, an American electric utility customer selected Rolta for their data centre transformation to improve productivity. Similarly, a Fortune 500 Health Services and Distribution company, a long-standing customer, awarded Rolta with an additional US$6.1M contract to enhance their private Cloud infrastructure along with edge communication systems across their distribution network. A non-profit group of hospitals in North America chose Rolta's mobility and security solution to empower their doctors with mobile access across locations, while in the BFSI segment, a bank holding company in North America awarded Rolta with a US $ 1.9 M contract to address their mobility requirements.

Having successfully deployed a multi-million-dollar multi-year unified Identity and Access Management project in the Middle-East for one of the largest Government authorities, Rolta has now been entrusted with an additional multi-million-dollar contract for multiyear support and enhancements. In India, Rolta won a multi''year Enterprise IT project worth US $ 1.5 M for the deployment of a robust cloud based ERP together with a high degree of automation by creating complex workflows for a newly formed government authority. The solution will enable them to manage their accounting, financials, costing, taxation, payroll, procure to pay cycle as well as capital budgeting amongst others.

IoT and Big Data Analytics

Rolta's rich heritage of creating and designing digital repositories enriched with Geospatial as well as Engineering data has uniquely positioned the Company to analyse intricate data patterns and thereby extract the deepest insights from the digital data. Rolta addresses the full spectrum of Big Data analytics maturity journey from initial advisory, data discovery, enablement of big data landscape, establishing an asset information model (AIM) to secure IoT integration and advanced analytics. This is enabling the company to address the emerging Industry 4.0 Digital Transformation programs that process manufacturing industries are embarking on.

The Company continues to invest in its flagship Rolta OneViewEnterprise Suite, a unique Big Data Analytics solution through innovations in the areas of IIoT, AI, Machine Learning, Data Lake, Enterprise Knowledge Hub, Self Service BI and Predictive Analytics. Rolta OneView' Industry knowledge model is a powerful pillar of the converged solution. The Company continues to enhance its inherent technology differentiators such as multi-tenant architecture, globalization support, extensibility and scalability, logical data warehouse for enterprise data lake. Additionally, the Company is also investing in adding to its growing portfolio of Business Value Apps. For example, one of the world's largest LNP and integrated gas operations company in the Middle East having deployed an Enterprise wide solution spanning 14 business functions elected to enhance their solution. They engaged Rolta to deploy a Business Value App in order to automate their daily reporting and self-service analytics. Similarly, in the Utilities segment, Rolta won major extensions in UK from a water utilities as well as a power distribution company for their geospatially enabled Asset Information Management, reporting and analytics solution.

