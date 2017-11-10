Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Visa's Adjusted EPS Increased 15.3%

Research Desk Line-up: Western Union Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Visa's net operating revenue increased 13.9% to $4.86 billion from $4.26 billion in Q4 FY16, driven by continued growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions. The net operating revenue figures surpassed analysts' expectations of $4.62 billion.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's total processed transactions increased 13% to 29.2 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, Visa's Payments volume grew 10% y-o-y on a constant dollar basis, excluding Europe's co-badge volume, from the prior year's same quarter results. Cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 10% for Q4 FY17.

During FY17, Visa's net operating revenue increased 22.7% to $18.36 billion from $15.08 billion in FY16. The increase was due to the inclusion of Visa Europe, and continued growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions.

For the reported quarter, Visa's personnel expenses decreased 5% to $655 million from $690 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's marketing expenses decreased 3.3% to $290 million from $300 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Visa's D&A expenses increased 4.2% to $147 million from $141 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. During Q4 FY17, the Company's G&A expenses increased 3.4% to $238 million from $230 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Visa's operating income increased 22.3% to $3.21 billion from $2.63 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 450 basis points to 66.1% of revenue from 61.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 200 basis points to 66% of revenue from 64% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Visa's net income increased 10.8% to $2.14 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.93 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13.9% to $0.90 on a y-o-y basis from $0.79 in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, Visa's adjusted net income increased 11.7% to $2.14 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.92 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 15.3% to $0.90 on a y-o-y basis from $0.78 in Q4 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.85.

During FY17, Visa's net income increased 12% to $6.70 billion on a y-o-y basis from $6.00 billion in FY16. For FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 13% to $2.80 on a y-o-y basis from $2.48 in FY16. During FY17, Visa's adjusted net income increased 21% to $8.34 billion on a y-o-y basis from $6.86 billion in FY16. For FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 22% to $3.48 on a y-o-y basis from $2.84 in FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Visa's cash and cash equivalents decreased 75.7% to $9.87 billion from $5.62 billion as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 4.6% to $16.62 billion from $15.88 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's accounts receivables increased 8.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.04 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 11.8% to $179 million from $203 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Visa's cash provided by operating activities increased 65.1% to $9.21 billion from $5.57 billion in FY16.

On October 17, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share of class A common stock, payable on December 05, 2017, to all holders of the Company's common and preferred stock of record as of November 17, 2017.

During Q4 FY17, the Company repurchased 16.9 million shares of class A common stock, at an average price of $102.54 per share, totaling $1.73 billion.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 09, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $112.14, marginally falling 0.29% from its previous closing price of $112.47. A total volume of 4.21 million shares have exchanged hands. Visa's stock price soared 12.04% in the last three months, 20.93% in the past six months, and 34.72% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 43.73%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 41.70 and has a dividend yield of 0.70%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $255.56 billion.

