sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

149,60 Euro		+0,90
+0,61 %
WKN: 867900 ISIN: US0311621009 Ticker-Symbol: AMG 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMGEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,15
149,63
14:38
148,76
149,97
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMGEN INC
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMGEN INC149,60+0,61 %