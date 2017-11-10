

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced the appointment of Johan Lundgren as CEO. Carolyn McCall had advised the Board of her intention to leave the company in order to become CEO of ITV plc. Johan has over 30 years' experience in the travel sector, the last 12 of which were with TUI Group where he was Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Mainstream Markets.



Johan will be joining the Board of easyJet as a director and CEO on 1 December and Carolyn will step down as CEO and from the Board on 30 November.



