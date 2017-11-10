Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-11-10 14:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bilia has today hosted a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm. Present were institutional investors, financial analysts and other representatives from the financial markets. An update of Bilia's business strategy and development was presented. The presentation is available on Bilia.com.



Gothenburg, 10 November 2017



Bilia offers car sales, service and supplementary services and is one of Europe's largest car chains with operations in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 23.9 bn in 2016 and had 4,327 employees.





