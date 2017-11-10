

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Brands (DECK), a designer and marketer of footwear, apparel and accessories, said its board of directors is sending a letter to stockholders highlighting the Board's confidence in its transformation strategy.



The company expressed confidence in its future prospects, noting that its latest second-quarter results and recently announced plan to repurchase $400 million of its stock are strong signals that Deckers is on the right path.



Deckers' board of directors has unanimously recommended that stockholders vote 'for' all nine of the company's nominees using the white proxy card today.



In a letter to Deckers' stockholders, John Gibbons, Chairman of the Board said, 'Despite the progress that we have made, Marcato Capital Management continues to persist in a distracting and expensive proxy contest to replace every current director and install its own slate of nominees on our Board, none of whom we have been allowed to meet. We believe that the election of Marcato's unvetted nominees will derail the progress and momentum that we have made, lead to executive departures and put the value of your investment in Deckers at risk.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX