arivis AG Introduces Newest Virtual Reality (VR) Software for Analysis of Microscope 3D and 4D Image Data

MUNICH, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- arivis AG will introduce its latest version of InViewR software at the 2017 Society for Neuroscience Meeting (SFN) November 11th - 15th in Washington, DC. InViewR displays real image data in VR by utilizing patent pending direct volume rendering techniques with no need to convert data or make surface models. The latest InViewR sets new standards for analyzing life science research images by enabling efficient, accurate, and interactive proofreading, proof-editing, and de-novo segmentation of multi-dimensional images from virtually any source instrument.

In VR the user can enter their data and position one's viewpoint within the data itself, thus breaking through limitations of viewing 3D/4D images on a 2D desktop screen, like constantly having to turn the image with a mouse. With natural movements of the head and body a user can move freely to inspect and interact with an image from any angle and position without limitation. Users are instantly able to comprehend and internalize information about important relationships between structures within an image. These new insights, many impossible to perceive on a desktop system, can be used to evaluate existing hypotheses, create new ones, and generate appropriate data analysis strategies.

Freed from being tethered to a mouse like on a desktop computer and with depth perception equivalent to the real word, a person's hands are unencumbered to simply reach into the data to precisely and intuitively mark, measure, classify, edit, and segment. A cumbersome and frustrating process that on a desktop involves, multiple turns of the dataset, changing tools multiple times, guessing at which object is being selected, and iteratively positioning from different angles is reduced to simply reaching out and pulling a trigger or pushing a button.

"InViewR makes impossible or enormously time consuming segmentation tasks possible and reasonable to undertake," states Michael Wussow, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Imaging. "Users are able to take images 80% segmented with automatic algorithms to 100% completion by using sculpting tools to add to, remove from, delete and join segments. Manual segmentation tasks that on a desktop took researchers weeks or months are completed in hours or days with increased accuracy using semi-automatic, point and shoot, and manual painting tools."

