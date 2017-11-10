DUBLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ethanol (EtOH): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethanol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethanol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethanol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing ethanol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ethanol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of ethanol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ethanol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ETHANOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ETHANOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ETHANOL WORLD MARKET

3.1. World ethanol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World ethanol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Ethanol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Ethanol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ethanol prices in the world market



4. ETHANOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Ethanol European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

UK

Ukraine

4.2. Ethanol Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Australia

Cambodia

China

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Ethanol North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Ethanol Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Jamaica

Nicaragua

Paraguay

4.5. Ethanol Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Mauritius

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Sudan

5. ETHANOL MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Ethanol capacity and production forecast up to 2021

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Ethanol consumption forecast up to 2021

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Ethanol market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHANOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ETHANOL END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5cf4z/ethanol_etoh





